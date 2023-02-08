BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 2023 OCHSNER LHSAA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission (SBSC), in partnership with the Brookshire Grocery Arena and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), are proud to announce that they will host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on February 10 -11.

“Bossier City is proud to host the 2023 Ochsner LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament this weekend,” said Sara Nelms, director of sports for SBSC. “On behalf of the sports commission team and the Shreveport-Bossier community, I would like to thank the organizers for entrusting us to host this championship event. We know Shreveport-Bossier is an incredible destination and the perfect location to host major events. That coupled with the dedication of a knowledgeable team allows us to successfully host and help create a substantial economic impact for our area.”

“The LHSAA is thrilled to be back in Bossier City for another LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament,” said LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine. “We have an exceptional line-up of student-athletes ready to take the mat and win a state championship. We encourage everyone to come out and support these student-athletes and experience the excitement of wrestling at its peak.”

The event schedule will be as follows:

Fri., Feb. 10 – 9:30 a.m. – Conclusion

Wrestling Session 1:

Division 1: First and second round of championships and consolations

Division 2: First and second round of championships and consolations

Division 3: First and second round of championships and consolations

All Divisions: Third round of Championships and fourth and fifth round of consolations

Sat., Feb. 11 – 10 a.m. – Conclusion

Wrestling Session 2: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Division 1: Mats 3 & 4

Division 2: Mats 5 & 6

Division 3: Mats 7 & 8

All Divisions: Sixth round of consolation – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Consolation Place Winners

Mat 3: Division 1: 3rd and 4th place

Mat 4: Division 1: 5th and 6th place

Mat 5: Division 2: 3rd and 4th place

Mat 6: Division 2: 5th and 6th place

Mat 7: Division 3: 3rd and 4th place

Mat 8: Division 3: 5th and 6th place

Wrestling Session 3: 5 p.m. – Conclusion

Division 1: Mat 2

Division 2: Mat 1

Division 3 :Mat 3

The LHSAA State Wrestling Championship has been hosted in Baton Rouge for the past two years. In 2020, the Championship was hosted in Shreveport at the arena formerly known as the Century Link Center.

To find learn more about the event, visit www.LHSAA.org. For trip planning and more about Shreveport-Bossier City, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org.