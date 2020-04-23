Bossier City Video Update – 4-23-2020

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker provides an update on COVID-19 response operations and activities. He is joined by Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams, Bossier City Fire Department Chief Brad Zagone, and Bossier City Fire Department Assistant Medical Director Dr. Bryant Boyd. Boyd is an emergency room doctor at Willis-Knighton in Bossier City.

In this video:

· Dr. Boyd shares information on how the hospital systems are changing their operations when it comes to COVID-19 patients and addresses public concerns about when to go to the ER for other medical emergencies.

· Mayor Walker asks Bossier City citizens to, “Stay the course,” and gives an overview of how the new federal guidelines and the state protocols that are expected to be announced in the coming days will be managed.