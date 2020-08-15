Bossier City voters approve property tax renewal

From Staff Reports:



The results are in. With 48 out of 48 precincts reporting, Bossier City voters have approved the renewal of a 6.19 mills property tax by a margin of 68 percent (2,981 votes) to 32 percent (1,400 votes). The property tax renewal was the only item on the ballot for Bossier City voters on Saturday.



A statement from Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker was sent to local media outlets late Saturday evening. Mayor Walker’s statement reads as follows:



“I thank Bossier City residents for their meaningful show of support for the outstanding men and women of the police and fire departments and the excellent level of service they provide. We can all be proud to live in Bossier City where public safety is a priority for all.”



BPT will update this story as further information is made available.



