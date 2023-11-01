Bossier City Water Restored- Declares Boil Advisory Due to Large Water Main Break

Bossier City Utilities Director Mr. Ben Rauschenbach has declared a boil advisory for areas that has been affected by an early morning large water main break. We are proud to report that water services have been restored. Due to the break of the water main 4500 connections and approximately 12000 residents are included. This break had resulted in low pressure or a loss of water pressure to those areas surrounding Shed Rd., Swan Lake, Tiburon, Stockwell Rd. and most of East Tx up to 120 and 220. Those citizens in this area are advised that if water is to be used for drinking or cooking that it would be boiled for at least five minutes prior to use. Utilities has been on scene all morning and worked hard to restore water services to those affected. Mayor Chandler advises that he is concerned and sensitive to the impact that this outage has on our Businesses and residents and he assured our citizens that the problem would be repaired and services restored as soon as possible. We will continue to update our citizens when the boil advisory is lifted.