Bossier City Waterline Break Affect Parish Residents

Water service for residents in the Country Place Subdivision is out due to the

waterline break in Bossier City.



Public utility workers located a 42-inch leak in a waterline between Airline Drive

and Benton Road, near Shed Road.



The Director of Public Works for Bossier Parish advises residents to expect water

services to be out most of the day, and they should expect a water boil advisory

after repairs are complete.



