Bossier City welcomes Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



The skies above Bossier City will once again filled with the sounds of planes of all types this weekend as the highly anticipated biennial Barksdale Air Show will be in full swing for all to enjoy. By mid-afternoon on Saturday, the Barksdale Air Force Base viewing grounds were filled to capacity with spectators. And, a Louisiana Department of Transportation digital traffic sign on Interstate 20 West at Louisiana Downs displayed a message reading “AIR SHOW FULL. Come back on Sunday.” Spectors were also gathered in large numbers in the parking lots of the Arthur Ray Teague boat launch and Brookshire Grocery Arena. People were also gathered to view the planes along the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and at Walker Place Park adjacent to Brookshire Grocery Arena.



This year’s show featured premier performers such as U.S. Navy Blue Angels, B-1B/ B-52H/ B-25/ C-47, F-22 Demo Team, F-16 Demo Team, P-51 Mustang Heritage Flight and more. The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show is organized and hosted by the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base with the support of the Shreveport-Bossier Military Affairs Council.



Held for the first time in 1933, the Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show is a full-weekend spectacular featuring displays of the latest aircraft, as well as historic military and civilian aircraft along with other related aerobatic performers. The 2021 Barksdale Air Show was a “drive by” event, as spectators viewed the show from their vehicles due to COVID-19 restrictions. As such, the 2023 Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show marked the return of the air show under normal conditions, as we have always known it.



The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air Show serves to enhance the public awareness of the capabilities of the United States Air Force and the mission of Barksdale AFB through static displays and aerobatic performances. Likewise, it allows Shreveport-Bossier City to showcase Louisiana as the home of the B-52, pay tribute to service members and support the recruiting arm of the United States Armed Forces.

