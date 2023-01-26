Bossier City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1

Several Bossier City streets will soon see repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project.

The $1.7 million project will kick off on Friday, January 27, 2023 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier City to replace a drainage structure and provide a patch, mill and asphalt overlay.

Part of this work will require a road closure. Signage will be in place while that portion of construction is underway, and is anticipated to last approximately a week. North Bossier Park will be accessed via Old Brownlee Road and Bossier Tennis Center can be accessed using Mondello Way during the closure.

Other streets that will see various improvements as part of the project include:

Bossier Elementary alleyway north of the school between E. 3rd St & Traffic St.

Inda Street

Northpark Drive & Highland Drive

Broadway Drive

Waller Avenue

June Lane

Construction signage will be in place when work is taking place in these areas, so motorists are urged to drive with caution through the work zone.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in mid-Spring 2023, with progress dependent on several factors that can impact construction timelines.