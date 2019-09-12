Bossier City woman killed in crash named

A Bossier City woman killed in a single-vehicle collision late Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

Xiomara Leticia Portillo-Mejia, 17, of the 3200 block of Caldwell Street, was killed in the collision that occurred just before 7:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of state Highway 3132 near West 70th Street.

Ms. Portillo-Mejia was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which interested media should direct further inquiries.