Bossier City woman killed in murder/suicide

In the early morning hours of April 10, 2023, officers with the Bossier City Police Department

were dispatched to a home on McGregor Street regarding a disturbance where shots had been

fired. When officers arrived, they found two adults, both deceased. The body of 44-year-old

Broderick Giovannte Messer of Lewisville, Texas was located outside the home in the back yard.



He had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and had a firearm in his

possession. There was evidence of forced entry and inside the home officers located the body of

a female identified as 49-year-old Consuelo O’Neal who had been shot once in the head.



Investigators determined that the two had been in a relationship, which had recently ended with a

bad break-up. It is believed that Messer gained entry into the victim’s home by kicking in her

door. Messer killed O’Neal then turned the gun on himself after existing the residence. There are

no other suspects in the matter and no charges are expected as the suspect is deceased.

Notifications have been made to the family of the victim.