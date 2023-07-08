Bossier City Woman Killed – Suspect in Custody

On 7-8-2023 at approximately 1:33 a.m. Bossier City Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting at the Drake Apartments at 400 John Wesley Blvd. One victim a 32 y/o black female was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Bossier City Fire /EMS to Ochsner L.S.U. hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives began a thorough and timely investigation that revealed that during a gathering at that location an altercation occurred between the victim and suspect – who is now identified as Matthew Bailey a 43 y/o black male. Bailey left the residence and returned shortly with a firearm and then fired several times into the apartment. The shots fired hit the victim and her dog. Her injuries proved to be fatal and the dog’s injuries are described as minor and the dog is expected to recover.

Bossier City Police Detectives secured warrants for Matthew Bailey who was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. by the Bossier City Special Operations Services Unit. Bailey was on charges of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Property Damage, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities. Bailey is in custody on a total bond amount of $855,000.00.