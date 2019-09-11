Bossier City’s 18th annual 9-11 Memorial Ceremony took place Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Liberty Garden located at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Rd.

The keynote speaker was Major General James W. Graves. There was also remarks from Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker and Keep Bossier Beautiful President Lynn Bryan.

Bossier Elementary School 3rd grade student Mazari Knight read her winning composition from the school’s essay contest titled, “What is a Hero?”

The ceremony concluded with the playing of Taps by Ava Sullivan of the Parkway High School band and benediction by Craig Kennedy, Chaplain of the Bossier City Police and Fire Departments.

The event was sponsored by Keep Bossier Beautiful.

All photos by Randy Brown/Press-Tribune: