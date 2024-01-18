Bossier City’s Charter Commission holds first meeting

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

On Tuesday January 16th, following the Bossier City Council meeting, the Bossier City Charter Commission met for the first time at the City Council Chambers.

The Bossier City Charter Commission consists of Bossier City residents: Shane Cheatham, Preston Friedley, Lee A. Jeter, Sr., David Johnson, Sandra Morehart, Julianna Parks, Panderina Soumas, Vicky Whitman and Lisa Wilhite. The Bossier City Attorney (Charles Jacobs) and Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer (Amanda Nottingham) will also serve as non-voting members of the Charter Review Commission.

Essentially, the Bossier City Charter Commission is a citizens charter review commission that will decide if the city’s charter should be amended and make necessary recommendations.

After a brief introduction of each committee member, the commission appointed Preston Friedley as Chair, Shane Cheatham as Vice Chair and Sandra Morehart as Secretary.

The next Bossier City Charter Commission meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers on January 30, 2024 at 11 A.M.

Prior to the Bossier City Charter Commission meeting, the Bossier City Council approved the renewal of the Manchac Consulting Group’s contract to continue overseeing the city’s engineering department.

“We have somebody good doing it now, why should we look for somebody else,” said Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Mayor.

The renewal contract pays $312,000 annually to Manchac for handling the city’s engineering needs.

With a 4 to 3 decision, Councilman Jeffery Darby, Chris Smith and Brian Hammond opposed the renewal.

At its Tuesday January 16 meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved:

-Adoption of an ordinance appropriating $582,150.00 from the American

Rescue Plan Act Grant Fund for premium pay allowances to eligible full time employees of the City of Bossier City.

-Adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance 49 of 2023 appropriating an

additional $360,000.00 from the Jail and Municipal Building Fund towards the Municipal Complex Security Improvements Project and awarding the base bid to Precision Builders, Inc. in the amount of $818,000.00.

-Adoption of an ordinance to amend the 2024 Water and Sewer Fund

Budgets.