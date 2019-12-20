Bossier City’s Shop with a Cop spreads Christmas to 50 kids in need

More than 50 kids had Christmas come early via Shop with a Cop in Bossier City Thursday night.

Bossier City Police Local 645 and the Bossier Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #39 took area children Christmas shopping at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2536 Airline Drive as part of their annual program.

The event saw officers accompany the children as they shopped for Christmas gifts, paid for by local funds raised over the past year by members of Local 645 and the Bossier FOP chapter.

One of the officers to take part in this year’s event was Cpl. Taylor Brice, BCPD K9 division officer.

“It is very important for me to give back and touch these young people at a time of year like this when they need it. It’s also very humbling to be able to give back to people that need it. Just being able to reach out to some people who are a little less fortunate — that’s what this season is all about,” said Brice.

Kali O’Keefe and Corporal Taylor Brice at the 2019 Shop with a Cop event. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

Most of the children taking part were pre-selected from Bossier City-area elementary schools while others were chosen by officers based on the family’s need.

One of the children selected to take part in this event was Elm Grove Elementary student Kali O’Keefe.

O’Keefe’s mother, Cassie Fronek, was very grateful to all who donated to this event and thankful to all of the officers who took part in making a memorable Christmas for her daughter.

“This is amazing. They do this every year knowing that they go out of their way and do this on top of all of the hard work that they already do. It’s a blessing,” Fronek said.

Along with providing children in need with gifts for Christmas, the Shop with a Cop program helps build strong positive relationships between the children and police officers.

“I also wanted to say ‘Thank you,’ Corporal Brice for everything that you have done for our community. And, thank you for doing this with my daughter. It makes a big impact on her to see a police officer in a different way,” Fronek said.