Bossier Council allocates money for street repairs

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved to adopt an ordinance to appropriate $215,000 for street repairs in all five districts.

At-large Bossier City Council member and President David Montgomery said, “This is a council-initiated project to go into all five districts with $700,000 with the help of Mayor Walker and Gary Neathery to address these needs in each of the council districts. If I’m not mistaken, this is one of the first times that this has occurred. We feel like we need to make that investment in the communities and make a difference.”

“Hopefully we can play this out over the next five years and apply $3 million a year going forward so that we can address all these needs. We are investing a lot of money into providing the needs for the infrastructure revitalization throughout the entire city. And that includes all neighborhoods,” he added.

At this time it is unknown which streets will be repaired first.

The council also approved: