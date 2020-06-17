Bossier Council chooses consultant group to handle engineer duties

The Bossier City Council has hired a replacement for City Engineer Mark Hudson. At Tuesday’s council meeting, the council approved Manchac Consulting Group, Inc., to provide for the service of City Engineer for the City of Bossier City.

Hudson is retiring from the position.

In other council business:

The council also voted and approved to adopt an ordinance to authorize a credit to Suite Holders, Sponsors and/or Centertainer Club Members of the Centurylink Center due to cancelled or postponed events.

Beginning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 At-Large Councilman David Montgomery Jr. will assume the position as President of the Bossier City Council. District 3 councilman, Don Williams, will assume the position of Vice-President.

Outgoing Bossier City Council President, Scott Irwin, addressed the council before the meeting adjourned.

“This is my last meeting as president and It’s been an unusual year. And I would like to thank you all for your cooperation and for how serious you take your jobs. You are always there if I had a question and I thank you,” said Irwin.