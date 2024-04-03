Bossier Council on Aging Earns Accredited Charity Status

Better Business Bureau President Bob Davis announced today that
Bossier Council on Aging has become the first senior services nonprofit in the area to be certified as
compliant with the 20 national standards necessary to be considered an Accredited Charity.
Since 1975, Bossier Council On Aging has provided services to those age 60 and above in Bossier
Parish that allow them to remain independent and to remain active in their community. BCOA, like
most councils on aging, is a nonprofit that is strongly integrated with local government, and as such,
is required to comply with laws governing such operations. Their philosophy is that senior citizens
should live independently with dignity for as long as possible, and in the effort toward that, staff and
volunteers listen to each one and treat them with respect.
Following notification, Executive Director Tamara Crane remarked, “Today, we celebrate a
momentous achievement as our organization earns accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, a
testament to our steadfast dedication to accountability and transparency. By adhering to the
BBB/Wise Giving Alliance standards for charity accountability, we affirm our commitment to ethical
practices, fiscal responsibility, and donor trust.”
Accreditation is affirmed for a three year period, so Bossier Council on Aging will be reviewed next in
April 2027. The certification has occurred just a few weeks ahead of the annual Give for Good
campaign, and effectively affirms that donors who give to the organization can be reasonably
confident in the effectiveness of their contributions during that event and beyond. Crane continued,
“This accreditation underscores our pledge to uphold the highest standards of integrity as we
continue to serve our community and fulfill our mission.”
To earn the distinction, the organization cooperated in having its operations reviewed against the 20
standards prescribed by the BBB/Wise Giving Alliance as listed at Give.Org. The standards help to
assess (1) the integrity of how the organization is governed; (2) the integrity of how the organization
evaluates its own productivity; (3) the integrity of its financial management; and (4) the integrity of
claims the organization makes to the public about itself.
“All nonprofits within the area are anticipated to be reviewed, and never at any cost to them,” Davis
said. “Nor is there any cost associated with earning or maintaining accreditation, so even the
smallest nonprofits can aspire to becoming accredited. All of the upfront expense is borne by the local
office, seeing it as a community service.
“Our board believes there is no sector of any local economy that is any more vulnerable to public
concerns than the nonprofit domain, and we needed to take responsibility to formally establish a
program. At the end of the day, it is all about building trust, and that is the very essence of what
Better Business Bureau tries to accomplish in everything we do.”
Better Business Bureaus in the U.S. have conducted charity reviews since the late 1920s, and the
current standards were established in 2001 when the BBB’s Philanthropic Advisory Service merged
with the National Charities Information Bureau to form the Wise Giving Alliance. However, locally,
charity review is a relatively new endeavor, having gotten started in September 2022. The new status
for Bossier Council on Aging is cited at Give.Org, a BBB online domain specifically designated to
provide nonprofit information, as well as the BBB website. It also will appear in the upcoming issue
of the Regional Wise Giving Guide that is published three times annually.
According to Charity Review Director Greg Thompson, about 200 nonprofit organizations in the area
that the Shreveport office serves are at some stage of the process toward being reviewed. It is
estimated that there are 1,100 nonprofits operating within the I-20 corridor from border to border of
north Louisiana, and the I-49 corridor extending from Texarkana down to the Alexandria area.
The process is not onerous, according to Thompson. “If an organization is eager to gain
accreditation, review can be achieved in a matter of weeks,” he said. “When an organization achieves
accreditation through BBB, it allows supporters an added measure of confidence that their dollars
and/or time are being used well. Or, even when an organization merely starts their journey toward
earning accreditation, that is progress. These are not just standards for the sake of standards, after
all. Each one of the 20 standards met signals the organization takes seriously their own integrity.”
Thompson is the former executive director of the Institute for Nonprofit Administration & Research at
LSU-Shreveport, having extensive experience both in the nonprofit sector and higher education. He
has been associated primarily with nonprofits with a focus on the welfare of families and children,
including the Boy Scouts of America and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. He earned
his PhD in Family Studies from the University of Kentucky, and also fulfilled criteria mandated by the
American College of Financial Services to be recognized as a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy.
“It has been a life theme for me to see nonprofits thrive, and I’ve been blessed to work with a variety
of organizations and universities that have given me some unique and intensive insight in that way.
Even as chair of my department and a faculty member teaching in family social sciences, much of
my time and effort was focused on helping prepare students for nonprofit work.” Dr. Thompson
considers the BBB Charity Review work to be one of several paths toward that overarching goal.
“We need to make it easier for people who are generous at heart—and by that, I mean all of us in
that state, not just the ultra-wealthy—to connect with and to support the good causes that are able
to distinguish themselves as being responsible and effective,” Thompson said. “There’s a handful of
endeavors being pursued right now toward that end, but a fundamental step toward more effective
generosity is widespread functional assessment of nonprofits in the region.”
For more information about the charity review program and assistance with pursuing accreditation,
nonprofit directors and board members may contact Dr. Thompson directly at his BBB email
address: [email protected] .