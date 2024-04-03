Bossier Council on Aging Earns Accredited Charity Status

Better Business Bureau President Bob Davis announced today that

Bossier Council on Aging has become the first senior services nonprofit in the area to be certified as

compliant with the 20 national standards necessary to be considered an Accredited Charity.



Since 1975, Bossier Council On Aging has provided services to those age 60 and above in Bossier

Parish that allow them to remain independent and to remain active in their community. BCOA, like

most councils on aging, is a nonprofit that is strongly integrated with local government, and as such,

is required to comply with laws governing such operations. Their philosophy is that senior citizens

should live independently with dignity for as long as possible, and in the effort toward that, staff and

volunteers listen to each one and treat them with respect.



Following notification, Executive Director Tamara Crane remarked, “Today, we celebrate a

momentous achievement as our organization earns accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, a

testament to our steadfast dedication to accountability and transparency. By adhering to the

BBB/Wise Giving Alliance standards for charity accountability, we affirm our commitment to ethical

practices, fiscal responsibility, and donor trust.”



Accreditation is affirmed for a three year period, so Bossier Council on Aging will be reviewed next in

April 2027. The certification has occurred just a few weeks ahead of the annual Give for Good

campaign, and effectively affirms that donors who give to the organization can be reasonably

confident in the effectiveness of their contributions during that event and beyond. Crane continued,

“This accreditation underscores our pledge to uphold the highest standards of integrity as we

continue to serve our community and fulfill our mission.”



To earn the distinction, the organization cooperated in having its operations reviewed against the 20

standards prescribed by the BBB/Wise Giving Alliance as listed at Give.Org. The standards help to

assess (1) the integrity of how the organization is governed; (2) the integrity of how the organization

evaluates its own productivity; (3) the integrity of its financial management; and (4) the integrity of

claims the organization makes to the public about itself.



“All nonprofits within the area are anticipated to be reviewed, and never at any cost to them,” Davis

said. “Nor is there any cost associated with earning or maintaining accreditation, so even the

smallest nonprofits can aspire to becoming accredited. All of the upfront expense is borne by the local

office, seeing it as a community service.



“Our board believes there is no sector of any local economy that is any more vulnerable to public

concerns than the nonprofit domain, and we needed to take responsibility to formally establish a

program. At the end of the day, it is all about building trust, and that is the very essence of what

Better Business Bureau tries to accomplish in everything we do.”



Better Business Bureaus in the U.S. have conducted charity reviews since the late 1920s, and the

current standards were established in 2001 when the BBB’s Philanthropic Advisory Service merged

with the National Charities Information Bureau to form the Wise Giving Alliance. However, locally,

charity review is a relatively new endeavor, having gotten started in September 2022. The new status

for Bossier Council on Aging is cited at Give.Org, a BBB online domain specifically designated to

provide nonprofit information, as well as the BBB website. It also will appear in the upcoming issue

of the Regional Wise Giving Guide that is published three times annually.



According to Charity Review Director Greg Thompson, about 200 nonprofit organizations in the area

that the Shreveport office serves are at some stage of the process toward being reviewed. It is

estimated that there are 1,100 nonprofits operating within the I-20 corridor from border to border of

north Louisiana, and the I-49 corridor extending from Texarkana down to the Alexandria area.



The process is not onerous, according to Thompson. “If an organization is eager to gain

accreditation, review can be achieved in a matter of weeks,” he said. “When an organization achieves

accreditation through BBB, it allows supporters an added measure of confidence that their dollars

and/or time are being used well. Or, even when an organization merely starts their journey toward

earning accreditation, that is progress. These are not just standards for the sake of standards, after

all. Each one of the 20 standards met signals the organization takes seriously their own integrity.”



Thompson is the former executive director of the Institute for Nonprofit Administration & Research at

LSU-Shreveport, having extensive experience both in the nonprofit sector and higher education. He

has been associated primarily with nonprofits with a focus on the welfare of families and children,

including the Boy Scouts of America and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. He earned

his PhD in Family Studies from the University of Kentucky, and also fulfilled criteria mandated by the

American College of Financial Services to be recognized as a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy.



“It has been a life theme for me to see nonprofits thrive, and I’ve been blessed to work with a variety

of organizations and universities that have given me some unique and intensive insight in that way.

Even as chair of my department and a faculty member teaching in family social sciences, much of

my time and effort was focused on helping prepare students for nonprofit work.” Dr. Thompson

considers the BBB Charity Review work to be one of several paths toward that overarching goal.



“We need to make it easier for people who are generous at heart—and by that, I mean all of us in

that state, not just the ultra-wealthy—to connect with and to support the good causes that are able

to distinguish themselves as being responsible and effective,” Thompson said. “There’s a handful of

endeavors being pursued right now toward that end, but a fundamental step toward more effective

generosity is widespread functional assessment of nonprofits in the region.”



For more information about the charity review program and assistance with pursuing accreditation,

nonprofit directors and board members may contact Dr. Thompson directly at his BBB email

address: [email protected] .