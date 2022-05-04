Bossier Council On Aging holds Open House

Stacey Tinsley

Bossier Press-Tribune

On Tuesday, May 3, the Bossier Council On Aging held an Open House event that included a crawfish boil with a Louisiana twist.

Those attending the event were able to take a tour of the Bossier Council on Aging Bearkat Drive facility and learn what services the Bossier Council on Aging has to offer the senior residents of Bossier parish.

Following the tour, community members were treated to a plate of crawfish and a chance to win a $25 gift card for every 25th person that visited the facility.

Louisiana Seafood sponsored the event with the donation of an estimated 950 pounds of crawfish. The Boiling Pot prepared the crawfish.

The Bossier Council On Aging provides services to seniors over 60 years of age (and their caregivers) to help them remain living independently in their home.

The Bossier Council on Aging is located at 706 Bearkat Dr. in Bossier City.