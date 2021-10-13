Bossier Council on Aging Octoberfest Health and Wellness Expo

The Bossier Council on Aging along with area health related agencies, will host a one-stop “Octoberfest Health and Wellness Expo” sponsored by Peoples Health a United Healthcare Company, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 706 Bearkat Drive, Bossier City, LA, from 9:00am – 12:00pm. There is no charge to attend the Health Fair and is open to the senior public throughout the region.



Local medical professionals, members of law enforcement, Medicare and other agencies providing services for the aging will be on hand to share their valuable information. Walgreen staff from 2107 Airline Drive, will provide vaccinations for Flu, Tetanus, Pneumonia, and more, using your Medicare card and COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by David Raines Community Health Center. St. Luke’s Episcopal Mobile Medical Ministry is offering Diabetes, Mammography and Cholesterol screenings and other basic health information. Our event this year will have FREE parking off-site in the newly paved areas of the East Bank District bordering Coleman and Arcadia streets.



COVID-19 related illnesses. Masks must be worn while inside the facility along with a six (6) foot separation for visiting with vendors and monitoring of the number of persons per our occupational number for the auditorium area.

As an added feature, Brats and beer (Root beer) plates will be available to participants for FREE to enjoy with a current assessment on file, and at a cost of $5pp for those without a current assessment.



For additional information concerning the fair, contact Marilyn at Bossier Council on Aging: 318-741-8302, extension 115, or via electronic mail activities@bossiercoa.org.