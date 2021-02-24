Bossier Council on Aging transported patients during winter storms.

At the worst of the ice/snow event conditions, the normal transportation arrangements for Bossier Parish/City residents was not possible. The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness emergency operations plans calls for utilization of an alternate transportation source, but what source could be called to drive dialysis patients during these challenging times. The answer was the same highly dedicated and trained staff at Bossier Council on Aging.



The Bossier Parish Police Jury and City of Bossier City authorized the Bossier Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to request from the State Emergency Operations Center (State-EOC) immediate authority to request the Council on Aging (COA) to provide Disaster transportation patient transportation. Within hours the Bossier COA had plans in place and drivers with vehicles ready.



Under Executive Director Tamara M. Crane organization, Carletta Johnson, Assistant Executive Director, Harold Artison, Assistant Transportation Director and dialysis and Leona Liggett driver; drove over 200 miles transporting clients to/from dialysis.