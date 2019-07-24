Bossier couple creates streaming adventure travel show

Lee and Alicia DuCote, of Bossier, have launched the first season of Adventure and Romance Show now on Amazon Prime.

Lee and Alicia DuCote have created a streaming TV show that combines adventure and romance for couples to gain ideas of how to get out and enjoying one another.

“A & R is full of crazy but fun adventures that are inspiring and affordable for those wishing to add something to their relationship,” Lee said in an emailed press release. “Adventure and Romance is an inspiring and feel good show.”

Adventure and Romance will feature shows like Frog Grabbin in the swamp, driving race cars in Texas, spelunking caves in Arkansas, hunting Sasquatch, and much more.

Lee, a seven-time published novelist and author, created the show in hopes to give couples ideas of dates that didn’t include diner and show. His encouragement pushes couples outside and to be adventurous with one another,

“A relationship that is adventurous is a relationship that will last,” Lee said in the emailed release.

Alicia, a college professor and Young Life volunteer, will co-host with Lee pulling in the wit and humor keeping viewers laughing and on the edge of their seats with her willingness to try anything.

Lee and Alicia seek to create humor and passion as the two of them find themselves in predicaments that will push their fears and nerves to the next level.

Visit www.leeandalicia.com for the lineup of season one and follow Lee and Alicia on Instagram and Facebook, @leeandalicia as they film season two.