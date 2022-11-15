Bossier Crime Stoppers needs your help

Thomas Todd, 16 year old w/m, ran away from his home on 11/3/2022. He is a student at Parkway High School and is about 5’3, 100lbs, browns eyes, black hair He was last seen wearing a Parkway sweater , black shoes, and white sweatpants.



Anyone with information regarding this case contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.