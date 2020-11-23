Bossier cuts the ribbon on Innovation Drive

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Innovation Drive is now open to the public. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning by local officials to mark the opening of the highly anticipated Innovation Drive extension.

“This is a big day for Bossier City. As you know Bossier City has always had a traffic problem. Of course there’s about 60 parishes who say that they would love to have the traffic problems we got. This will facilitate better movement in Bossier City,” said Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker.

The newly constructed section of roadway connects Swan Lake Road north of I-220 to Airline Drive at both Green Acres Boulevard and Miciotto Lane which runs behind Bed Bath & Beyond.

The project will not only alleviate traffic flow but provide additional business growth opportunities for Bossier City, officials said.

The $10.5 million project includes new water, sewer, and storm drainage infrastructure to meet the needs of future businesses.

Construction on the 2 mile stretch of roadway began in May of 2019.