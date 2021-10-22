Bossier Deputies Arrest a Man Following a Home Invasion

Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and detectives arrest a Plain Dealing man following a call from Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatch about an armed home invasion.

Deputies say at approximately 1:34 a.m., Christopher Neil Arbogast, 31, of the 1100 block of Fire Tower Road in Plain Dealing, broke into his father’s home, committed a battery, and made threats of violence against him. Dispatch advised deputies on the scene that Christopher left his father’s home and went back to his camper that is parked next door. Deputies say all of Arbogast’s camper windows are boarded up with only one entry door. They were also advised that Christopher may be in possession of a weapon.

A standoff ensued after Christopher refused to exit the camper for several hours. Deputies say Arbogast was armed with a fake firearm resembling a semi-automatic rifle. BSO’s SWAT, Hostage Negotiators, and Drones were dispatched to the scene after initial negotiations failed to get Arbogast to surrender. After several hours of negotiations, SWAT deployed three rounds of gas into his camper. Arbogast surrendered at 6:46 a.m. without further incident.

Arbogast was arrested and charged with one count of Home Invasion, one count of Resisting Arrest with Force, and one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $65,000 bond for the home invasion charge. No bonds have been set on the other charges.