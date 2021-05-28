Bossier Deputies Arrest Three Teens for Burglary…at 2 a.m.

The specialized unit of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers early morning Thursday for burglarizing a vehicle in the north Bossier City area.



Deputies assigned to the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team were working through the night Wednesday when they spotted a group of kids riding bicycles on the shoulder of Highway 3 near Brownlee Road….at 2 a.m…wearing dark clothing.



The deputies stopped to speak with the boys, aged 15, 16 and 17. The boys were carrying a backpack, in which the deputies found stolen items from a nearby vehicle burglary. The teens were each charged with simple burglary.



The actions by these deputies on JCAT is precisely why Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington implemented the program.



“These deputies conduct proactive criminal patrol through the night while most of us are sleeping,” said Sheriff Whittington. “While crime may often take place in the dark of the night, this team is on the job, watching…and apprehending thieves and other criminals. They did their job.”



The team also works alongside officers with the Bossier City Police Department, as well as Patrol deputies throughout the parish, to keep roads and neighborhoods safe.



Bossier Sheriff’s detectives continue to work other vehicle burglary cases and want to remind residents to lock their doors. Thieves, just like these teens, are often lurking throughout the night stealing from unlocked vehicles. A simple click of your lock can prevent your vehicle from being burglarized.