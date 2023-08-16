Bossier Deputies attend DARE Training Conference

The D.A.R.E. Officer’s Association Training Conference for this year took place in West Monroe from

July 24th to 28th. All classes were held on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM). The conference covered a range of topics, including Teen Dating Violence, “Facing” Fentanyl, Opioid

Overdose Prevention, Active Shooter, and Trauma Informed Care, among others.



Thirteen D.A.R.E. Officers from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office attended the conference. These

officers were Rusty Shoemake, Jonathon Stiles, Tanya Boughton, Daryl Brown, Roy Rawls, Dusty

Crenshaw, Revis Gay, Dedric Williams, Anthony Hinderberger, Rebecca Robins, Jeremy Johnston,

Dustin Dennis, and Cedric Payne. Tanya Boughton was recognized for her five years of service, receiving her service awards pin. Jeremy Johnston and Daryl Brown were also honored with their ten-year service awards pins.



During the Family Fun Night, the D.A.R.E. car participated in the car show and took second place. The

conference concluded with a banquet, where various awards were presented, including the T. Bergeron Memorial Scholarship, L.D.O.A. Citizen Scholarship (Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officer’s Association), and Educator of The Year. This year, Lane Boughton, Deputy Tanya Boughton’s son, was awarded the T. Bergeron Memorial Scholarship. The conference is an annual event, and next year it will be hosted by the newly appointed L.D.O.A President, Jason Jones from the Shreveport Police Department. Kathy Sheppard from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is the outgoing President.