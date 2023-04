Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are conducting a door to door voluntary evacuation of the

northeast corner of the Magnolia Chase subdivision and the northwest corner of the Kingston Plantation

subdivision in Benton due to a gas leak on the east end of Magnolia Chase Drive. The Benton Fire

Department and Louisiana State Police Hazmat team are also on scene along with Centerpoint Energy.



The Bossier Sheriff’s Office ask that you please avoid the area until the situation is resolved.