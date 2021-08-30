Bossier Deputies, Officers Head South for Hurricane Ida Relief

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler are teaming to send law enforcement officers to south Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Ida relief.

“I’m proud to partner with the Bossier City Police, Mayor Chandler, Chief Estess, and the whole gang,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We’re sending down six rescue deputies with heavy equipment, boats, diesel generator, and 10 for law enforcement duties to keep the peace, deter any looters, and anybody who wants to cause a problem.”

The group of 16 officers from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department departed Viking Drive Substation around noon today headed to Terrebonne Parish, where they will be part of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Emergency Task Force. They are traveling with rescue equipment of two Zodiac boats, an air boat, a skid steer, an Argo amphibious vehicle, HydraTrek amphibious vehicle, and generator, along with fuel, water and other supplies to help in any way they can to aid folks affected by this massive storm.

The teams will be conduct water rescue operations as well as assist with law enforcement functions to keep folks safe.

“We’re going to go down there and be ‘Bossier Proud’ to go help those people, comfort them, make them safe, and get them back into their homes,” said Mayor Chandler.

Just before the officers departed, Pastor Brad Jurkovich of First Bossier prayed for the officers and the men and women impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Additionally, Sheriff Whittington wants to encourage those who want to help hurricane relief to donate to the Friends of Bossier Law Enforcement. Your donation to the non-profit organization will directly help evacuees temporarily living at Cypress Bayou Lake in Benton and the area, as well as assist those officers contact in south Louisiana who are in need. Your donation will be used to provide gift cards and needed supplies. To make a donation, contact Dep. Mary Kerry at (318) 965-3409 or send your donation to Friends of Bossier Law Enforcement, Attn: Mary Kerry, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006.