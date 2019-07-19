Bossier Deputies promoted to corporal

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies to the rank of corporal Friday morning in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

David McPherson began his career with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in 2002, serving in Corrections and Dispatch. He is assigned to Patrol, where he has been a Field Training Officer for the past six years.

Ryan Buttenob began his career with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in 2009 where he initially worked in Corrections. He has worked on Patrol for the past few years, where he also serves as the leader with the BSO Drone Team and FTO.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Whittington promoted four other deputies to the rank of Corporal – Stephen Hoff, Tony Pesson, Lavaro Ramey, and Bryan Sprankle.

Sheriff Whittington implemented the rank of Corporal for patrol deputies who serve as FTOs.

“You are well-trained and prepared to not only wear this new rank, but you also carry a greater responsibility to train other deputies serving on Patrol,” said Sheriff Whittington. “The professionalism of our patrol deputies is so important to the success of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and the safety of the residents who call Bossier Parish home.”