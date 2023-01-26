Bossier Detective Awarded for Helping Children

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detective Lavaro Ramey was awarded the 2022 MDT Member of the Year

Award from the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center located in Shreveport.



The MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) Award was given to Detective Ramey for his hard work and

dedication in the fight to protect the children in northwest Louisiana. The staff of the Gingerbread House said Detective Ramey is a valuable member of the team who takes his role of protecting children very seriously.



They say he works tirelessly alongside the staff to give families the care they so desperately need and he goes out of his way to ensure that the abused children are safe and that their voices are heard.



The Gingerbread House is a nonprofit child abuse center that was founded in 1998 to protect young

individuals from harm both inside and outside of their own homes.



The Gingerbread House works to:

 Protect children who are involved in forensic investigations.

 Advocate for families who are struggling to make ends meet.

 Provide 24/7 emergency support for human trafficking victims.



The center serves families in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Bienville, Claiborne, Natchitoches,

Sabine, and Red River Parishes.