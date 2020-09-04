Bossier detectives still seeking answers in Plain Dealing homicide

From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to seek information that will aid in the investigation of a young man murdered in Plain Dealing last month.



Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman, 19, of Shreveport, was killed early in the morning on Aug. 23 at a residence on the 400 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing. Around 1 a.m. on that Sunday, Coleman was shot while at a large gathering of people at the residence.



Bossier detectives are aggressively investigating the homicide and are urging people to come forward with information. They say that with the large number of people there that night, someone knows what happened…and they need that person(s) to say something.



Detectives remind you that they need your information, not your name. Someone with information about the homicide is urged to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or go online and submit a tip at: http://www.bossiercrimestoppers.org/. Callers to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

