Bossier detectives still working to identify body recovered from Red River

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is still trying to identify the body of a man pulled from the Red River earlier this month. Deputies recovered a body of a middle-aged white male from the Red River around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, approximately two miles south of Red River South Marina.

Bossier detectives are still continuing their investigation to positively identify the man and determine what happened, pending the coroner’s report. “We believe we have an identity confirmed, but are awaiting word from the coroner still,” said Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

A fisherman contacted the Bossier Sheriff’s Office to report what he believed to be a body floating in the Red River. BSO Marine Patrol deputies were already on the water Wednesday morning working a separate incident to retrieve a boat that had sunk in the river, so they quickly went to the location to investigate.

About that same time, Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies established an Incident Command site the marina. BSO detectives and Crime Scene Investigators launched with Marine Patrol units to retrieve the body and bring it back to shore. Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office also arrived on scene, and they took possession of the body for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.