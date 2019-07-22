Bossier Elementary asst. principal, administrative assistant named

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced two new administrators at the parish school board meeting Thursday night, including the new assistant principal and administrative assistant at Bossier Elementary.

Cedric Washington has been appointed the new administrative assistant at Bossier Elementary. And, Rachael Stroud is the new assistant principal at Bossier Elementary.

“These are outstanding members of our Bossier school family and it is a great privilege to celebrate their advancement,” said Downey. “I think Bossier Parish is extremely fortunate to have people of this caliber and with so much heart working in our school system.”

Stroud is a graduate of Benton High School. Starting her career at Airline High school, Stroud has served the Bossier Parish School system for the past 13 years.

“I’ve served many roles and positions in the Bossier school system. I couldn’t do that without the support of the school district that allows its employees the opportunity to grow. And that is why I have been able to be in this position that I am in today. I have also been under the best administration. And they have prepared me for this role as the new assistant principle of Bossier Elementary,” said Stroud.

Washington was born and raised in Benton. He began his teaching career in 2009. For the past three years he has served on the campus of Butler Educational complex as a MS Virtual School Teacher.

“I’m honored by this opportunity. Growing up I had a village and sometimes it takes a village. At Bossier Elementary, we are going to need a village. We’re going to need our community at Bossier Elementary, we’re going to need Bossier Parish, Bossier City, the board. Basically all hands on deck,” said Washington.