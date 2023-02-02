Bossier Elementary Deemed “Louisiana Comeback Campus”

Bossier Elementary rolled out the welcome mat for Louisiana’s top educator; Louisiana Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley, who visited the school bearing good news.

Bossier Elementary was named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by LDOEs and Dr. Brumley went by to personally congratulate Principal Dr. Norcha Lacy and her team, present them with a Comeback Campus banner to display and take a learning walk to see what specific efforts Bossier Elementary made that led to student growth.

Dr. Lacy credits a change in school culture as what began the shift, then the rest followed.

Schools identified as Louisiana Comeback Campuses are those performing at higher levels in reading and math than before the pandemic. Bossier Elementary not only made overall gains in student achievement, but jumped an impressive two letter grades.

Comeback Campuses are schools that also increased the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA on 2022 statewide assessments when compared to 2019.

Dr. Norcha Lacy is also the 2023-24 Bossier Parish Elementary Principal of the Year.