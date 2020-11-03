Bossier Eye Institute welcomes Dr. Sagar Desai to join Dr. Wally Nawas and staff to enhance the quality care they provide to their patients at their location in Bossier City.

Dr. Desai, who is originally from Minden, will bring his knowledge of routine dilated exams, contact lens fittings, specialty contacts, glasses and treating ocular diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy to the practice.

Dr. Desai, a resident of Bossier City, is now accepting new patients.

Dr. Desai studied at LSU and the Southern College of Optometry. He is fluent in Gujarati in addition to English.

“Dr. Desai is devoted to providing patients with the highest standard of compassionate and comprehensive eye care,” said Dr. Nawas. “Dr. Desai’s teaching taught him the impact ophthalmology can have on the quality of life, and he is excited to share his skills in the way that benefits others.”

Bossier Eye Institute offers comprehensive eye care, cataract surgery, premium IOLs, LASIK surgery, PRK, optical shop and BOTOX cosmetic at their practice at 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 140 in Bossier City.