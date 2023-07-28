Bossier Federal Credit Union Employees Collect and Donate Items to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Food Pantry

Bossier Federal Credit Union proudly concludes our Food Drive Competition, held

throughout June and July, to support the Bossier Sheriff’s Food Pantry. Bossier FCU employees rallied together with a commitment to give back to the community by collecting various food items, aiming to replenish the food supplies for those in need.



The local branches of Bossier Federal Credit Union competed enthusiastically to collect essential non- perishable food items to help alleviate food insecurity within our parish. The response from our employees was wonderful! Bossier Federal Credit Union employees collected over 1,700 items and 3,000 pounds of food.



The hot summer season is a time where food pantries tend to experience a decrease in donations. So, with that said, Bossier FCU wanted to help the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Food Pantry restock their shelves and boxes for distribution to the local area. This not only served as a means to secure essential resources for the community, but a reminder of the importance of unity and compassion when people come together for a common purpose.



For more information on the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, please visit https://www.bossiersheriff.com/.



For more information on Bossier Federal Credit Union’s commitment to community support, please visit Community – Bossier Federal Credit Union (bossierfcu.org) .