Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force warns residents of warrant scam

From the Bossier City Police Department:



The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning residents about a phone scam in which callers are posing as Bossier City Police Department officials and falsely telling victims that they have an active arrest warrant. In these types of scams the criminal caller will, at some point during the interaction, ask that money be sent in order to recall the warrant. In the most recent reports of this scam, the caller poses as a police sergeant and specifically requests gift cards.



The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force wants residents to know that the Bossier City Police Department does not make calls demanding payment.



The Task Force reported recently receiving several complaints about the scam calls including one report today. As technology improves, so does the level of sophistication of these scams. In some cases, the scam calls appear to originate from a legitimate Bossier City Police Department phone number.



If you have any doubt about the authenticity of a call, hang up and contact the Bossier City Police Department directly.