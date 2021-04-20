Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force – Woman Charged in Puppy Fraud Case

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested a woman for illegal transmission of monetary funds in connection with a puppy scam on Facebook. The theft complaint was made to the Bossier City Police Department. The victim paid a $150.00 deposit for a puppy that was advertised on the social media platform before realizing it was a scam. The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force detective assigned to the case obtained a search warrant for the Cash App account where the money was sent and linked Keisha Futch to the fraud. Futch was arrested following an interview during which she denied any knowledge of the crime.



The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force advises online shoppers to do their research to make sure they are dealing with a legitimate seller before buying. Arrange to meet the pet in person and avoid sending money in advance. Potential buyers can also do a reverse search of images online to see if the photos have been used in previous postings.



If you find that you have fallen victim to a scam, report the crime to local law enforcement. The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force can be reached at 318-741-8669.