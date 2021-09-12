Bossier GOP makes endorsements for upcoming election

The Bossier Republican Party has made the following endorsements for the

upcoming Election which has been postponed to November due to Hurricane

Ida. Brian Hammons has been endorsed for the District 1 Bossier City

Council seat. Robert Bertrand has the Bossier School Board District 11

endorsement. The Bossier Republicans also support and recommend

passage of Constitutional Amendments 1,2 and 4. A No vote is recommended

for Amendment 3.



For next year’s US Senator election the Bossier Republican Party has

endorsed our incumbent Senator John Kennedy for reelection.