Bossier GOP makes endorsements for upcoming election

The Bossier Republican Party has made the following endorsements for the
upcoming Election which has been postponed to November due to Hurricane
Ida. Brian Hammons has been endorsed for the District 1 Bossier City
Council seat. Robert Bertrand has the Bossier School Board District 11
endorsement. The Bossier Republicans also support and recommend
passage of Constitutional Amendments 1,2 and 4. A No vote is recommended
for Amendment 3.
For next year’s US Senator election the Bossier Republican Party has
endorsed our incumbent Senator John Kennedy for reelection.