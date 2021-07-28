Bossier Grand Jury Returns Five Indictments

The Bossier Parish Grand Jury has been empaneled and five cases were presented by District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and First Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jacobs. After considering the evidence presented, indictments were returned in all five cases.



Two Shreveport men, Roger Hicks, 32 and Aaron Simmons, 26 were indicted for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Sheniquel O’Neal. Hicks and Simmons are accused of shooting O’Neal as she drove on I-220 between Benton Road and Airline Drive in the early morning hours of January 17, 2020. The victim was found shot to death in her car which had crashed on the side of I-220. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit conducted an extensive and thorough investigation that led to the arrest of the individuals who are believed to have shot the victim from their vehicle.



Bossier City resident, Demetrious McCoy, 31 was indicted for Second Degree Murder in the death of Hannah Sheffield who was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, while driving in Bossier City. Investigators believe that the 29-year-old victim was driving home from work when she was shot while driving her car near McElroy and Evans Streets. The gunshot caused Sheffield to crash her vehicle into a home nearby in the 1100 block of Burchett Street. Sheffield later died from the gunshot.



Gabriel Combs, 22 of Shreveport was indicted for the killing of 22 year-old Katherine Parker of Benton. With the assistance of Shreveport Police, investigators with the Bossier City Police Department located Parker’s body in the Duck Pond in Shreveport on May 28, 2021. After an investigation it was determined that Parker was murdered in Brownlee Park in north Bossier City and the body was dumped in Shreveport.



Robert Bridges, 36 of Benton was indicted for four counts of First Degree Rape. The victim was under thirteen years of age on each of the four counts.



“We thank the grand jurors for their service and based on these indictments, my office will prosecute these cases and work hard to obtain justice for the victims and their families” commented Bossier/Webster Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.



All five of the suspects indicted are being held at the Bossier Parish Maximum facility awaiting trial and all face mandatory life sentences upon conviction.