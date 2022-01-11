Bossier Grand Jury Returns Two Indictments

A Bossier Parish grand jury was empaneled this week and indicted two individuals, one for Second Degree Murder and one for First Degree Rape.



Ramsey Akes, age 23, of Bossier City was indicted for the Second Degree Murder of 65 year old Cynthia Walker. Bossier City Police Department responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the parking lot of Willis Knighton Bossier hospital. Upon their arrival, they found Walker laying partially under her vehicle, shot numerous times, and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at University Health. After investigation and obtaining a statement from Akes, a detective with BCPD obtained an arrest warrant for Akes for the murder of Walker. Akes was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum facility.

David Christopher McCart, age 39, of Haughton was indicted for the First Degree Rape of a female juvenile under the age of 13. McCart also faces other charges for Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles, and Third Degree Rape. Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department worked together to investigate McCart as these rapes took place over a period of approximately two years and at different places throughout Bossier Parish. McCart was also booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility.



District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said, “Both the Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are to be commended for their diligent investigations in both of these cases. These detectives do an outstanding job and always deliver a solid case to our office. We are happy with the grand jury’s decision and my office is eager to take these cases to trial.”

Ramsey Akes