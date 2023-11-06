Bossier High Is a Better Place Because of Orlando Medellin

“Once a Bearkat, always a Bearkat.”



Bossier High alumnus Orlando Medellin fits that saying to a ‘T,’ not only as a proud graduate,

but also as the boys’ soccer coach who makes it his mission every day to give back to the

school he loves.



His connection to the campus runs deep. That is where Medellin met his high school

sweetheart, whom he later married. In 2017, he joined the Bossier High staff and now works

alongside some of his former teachers, who remember Medellin as being the same respectful

young man then as he is now. And last year under his leadership, the Kats made it to their first-

ever state soccer match in Bossier High’s history, ending the season as State Runner-Up and

Medellin being named the 2022 State Coach of the Year for Louisiana High School Boys Small

Public School.



While the accolades are nice and are what get applause, what is personally gratifying to

Medellin is making an impact on the students at his alma mater that share his cultural

background.



“What led me to come back to Bossier and coach was to be able to help the Hispanic

population,” he explained. “Sometimes we go unnoticed and I just wanted to be able to help

them.”



“Orlando is a voice for students,” added Nicole Addison. “He holds them accountable on and off

the field. A man passionate about seeing the best in his students, he has an innate ability to

make kids see themselves the way he sees them – capable, loved and worthy. Whether they

are students in the classroom or players on the field, his purpose in life is to mold them into the

best humans they can be.”



Jordan Chreene echoed those sentiments.



“Coach Orlando is someone that everyone loves. He’s not only a coach, but a pillar to all of the

kids he interacts with on a daily basis, on and off the field,” Chreene said. “He builds these kids

up by applying a firm foundation and showing them how to grow going forward. He is one of the

most respected, compassionate people that lives today.”



“I just pray that our players can embrace what we are coaching them to do,” Medellin explained.



“I pray that they are able to see that quitting will get you nowhere except knowing that you didn’t

finish. And do not take the nearest exit, because we don’t know what’s ahead.”



The deep respect the Bearkat soccer players have for their coach was evident at a recent

assembly where Medellin was surprised as Bossier Schools’ Gold Star recipient for the month of

October. There was a standing ovation, high fives, hugs and tears. If ever there was a question

if he was making a difference, Medellin got his answer that day.



“Having him on staff is vital to the day to day operations at Bossier High School,” Assistant

Principal James Holland reflected. “The world would be a better place if there were more

Orlando Medellins in it.”

