Bossier High Principal Announces Retirement

Long-time Bossier High School Principal David Thrash announced today that in light of recent health issues, he will be taking immediate medical leave until he officially retires at the end of December after a storied 40-year career in education.

Thrash has held a number of positions at Bossier Schools, but none that he holds more dear than as principal at Bossier High for the past 17 years. During that time, he has made his mark in numerous ways, most notably:

*Improving Bossier High’s school letter grade to a ‘B’

*Raising the graduation rate from 69% to its current 90.8%

*Winning the 2011 Louisiana State Principal of the Year title

*Being named a 2020 Semifinalist for Louisiana State Principal of the Year

*Holding the 2010 and 2018 Bossier Parish High School Principal of the Year titles

“It’s been the best ride I’ve ever had,” Thrash said as he reflected on his career. “I’m leaving Bossier High better than I found it, but when you know, you know. There are more yesterdays than there are tomorrows and I am ready for the next chapter of my life.”

Thrash went on to say when he retires December 31, “My first priority is my health, my grandbabies and my family. I am not ruling out doing something that will bring less stress to my life,” hinting at establishing the ‘Nothing Bigger Than the B Foundation’ to give back to the school and parish that gave back to him.

“The thing I will miss the most will, undoubtedly, be the kids and the interaction with a staff that I consider the best I have ever had,” Thrash added, promising he will not be going far because he has plans to volunteer.

“I want to start ‘Nothing Bigger Than the B Foundation’ to give back to the school and parish that gave back to me. There’s nothing bigger than the B!” Thrash concluded.

Assistant Principal Michele Tugwell will act as interim principal of Bossier High until the job is advertised in December and the position is filled.