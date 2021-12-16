Bossier Holiday Night Market celebrates the holiday season

The family friendly 2021 Bossier Holiday Night Market took place in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall on Saturday, December 11, from 3-9 pm.

Attendees enjoyed shopping from over 200 vendors while basking in the ambiance of 75,000 twinkling lights. There were also 12 food trucks at the event.

Charlie Curotto, a first time Bossier Holiday Night Market vendor with Blue Kiwi Robert HartDesgins, says that the sense of community among the other vendors is one of the main reasons why she will be back to the market selling her custom tumblers and pens.

“I’m really looking forward to doing this next year when they open back up. The turn out so far is awesome. I like how the other vendors are helping each other out. It really feels like a sense of community. That’s what I like about it,” said Curotto.

With over 200 vendors, attendees shopped handmade items such as wood crafts, jewelry, art, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, and much more.

At 9:00 p.m., attendees and vendors enjoyed a fireworks show sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

For more information on the Bossier Holiday Night Market, follow their event page on Facebook. Also, stay up to date on market news and activities planned at the market at: www.facebook.com/BossierNightMarket.