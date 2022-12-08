Bossier Holiday Night Market returns Saturday, December 10

Bossier City’s Holiday Night Market will return on December 10 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will feature over 200 vendors, more than 12 food trucks, and 100,000 Christmas lights in an open-air, outdoor environment. The Bossier Night Market will be held at Pierre Bossier Mall with free admission and parking.

Vendors will be selling their unique wares, and attendees can also enjoy free throws, family fun, 100,000+ twinkling lights, live music, and a free fireworks show at 9 p.m.



Learn more at www.BossierNightMarket.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bossiernightmarket.