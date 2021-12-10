Bossier Holiday Night Market this Saturday!

The 2021 Bossier Holiday Night Market will be held at Pierre Bossier Mall in the south parking lot on Saturday, December 11, from 3-9 pm. Admission is free.



Attendees will Enjoy 200 plus vendors, 12 plus food trucks, free kids’ activities, a free fireworks show, free Bossier swag and giveaways.



Attendees will also enjoy 75,000 twinkling lights while shopping for market goods, 12 plus local Boutiques, wood crafts, jewelry, art, decor, skincare, baked goods, candy, handcrafted soap, candles, and much more.