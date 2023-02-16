BOSSIER INNOVATES FOUNDATION AWARDS STEM SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation, along with partner General Dynamics Infor­mation Technology, awarded four high school seniors in Caddo Parish and five high school seniors in Bossier Parish STEM scholarships of $1,000 each. Foundation representatives surprised the students at their schools, complete with large checks for photos.

The Bossier Innovates Foundation scholarships are focused on students who plan to declare STEM-related majors in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices.

The following students received STEM scholarships:

Joshua Andrews, Huntington High School

Dylan Holmes, Huntington High School

Catherine Briery, C.E.Byrd High School

Krystina Guerra, Southwood High School

Carter Helms, Benton High School

Sophia Robinson, Airline High School

Madelynn Russell, Airline High School

Macey Schut, Haughton High School

Sara White, Haughton High School

“GDIT is proud to support the students in our community and help grow our future workforce in STEM-related fields by providing scholarships to Bossier and Caddo students through the Bossier Innovates Foundation,” said Jay Johnson, Vice President with GDIT. “GDIT believes diversity is critical in STEM fields and cyber-related fields, particularly with women and minorities who are both underrepresented in these fields. We hope these scholarships can help bolster the number of students who pursue these careers.”