BOSSIER INNOVATES FOUNDATION OFFERS STEM SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL STUDENTS

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation have a great opportunity for local high school seniors — college scholarships, sponsored by General Dynamics Information Technology as well as AT&T. This year, our scholarships will focus on students who plan to declare a STEM-related major in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices, so we encourage high school seniors in both Caddo and Bossier parishes to consider applying. The foundation plans to award 11 scholarships this year.

You can find the application at https://www.bossierchamber.com/bossier-innovates-foundation/.

The deadline to apply is October 22, 2021, and scholarships will be awarded on Nov. 16, 2021 at the Chamber’s annual Education & Innovation Luncheon.