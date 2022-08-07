Bossier Jury Finds Man Guilty in Murder of Hannah Sheffield

A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of Second Degree

Murder against Demetrius McCoy, 31, in the killing of Hannah Sheffield. The victim was

gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10, 2021. That night, Bossier City

Police officers were dispatched to a call of a shooting and vehicle crash at the

intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets in the Barksdale Annex community. It was

determined that the 29-year-old Sheffield had been shot while driving home from dinner

with friends. She subsequently crashed into a nearby residence where she died from a

gunshot wound.

Prosecutors say that Sheffield was not the intended victim but was killed when

McCoy fired at least 2 shots into Sheffield’s car which he mistook for the car of a rival

that was his intended target. Testimony placed McCoy as the driver of his sister’s car

which was captured on a security camera in the area immediately before the shooting

then again fleeing the scene immediately after the killing.

“Hannah Sheffield was an innocent victim and her family deserved justice and I

am proud of the efforts of Detective Britton Hampson and the Bossier City Police

Department as well as well as our prosecutors and support staff. They all worked

tirelessly to bring this cold-blooded killer to justice.” said Bossier Webster District

Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

The case was prosecuted by Chance Nerren and Cody Boyd of the Bossier

Parish District Attorney’s office and was defended by Shante’ Wells and Alex

Washington. McCoy faces mandatory life in prison for Second Degree Murder and will

be sentenced by Judge Doug Stinson on December 5, 2022.