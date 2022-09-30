Bossier Jury Finds Man Guilty of Sexual Battery of Child

A Bossier Parish jury found Billy Ray Ford, Jr. (45) of Shreveport guilty of Sexual

Battery of a Child Under Fifteen. The child disclosed the sexual contact that happened at the

victim’s grandmother’s house. Once the disclosure was made, the Bossier City Police

Department initiated an investigation and scheduled a forensic interview at the Gingerbread

House Children’s Advocacy Center. The interview of the child revealed that Ford had been

grooming the child which ultimately led to multiple incidents of sex with the child. More potential

victims have been identified and other charges are pending.

“My office is committed to prosecuting the predators that victimize children and will work hand-

in-hand with our partners in law enforcement to protect children,” said Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.



Additional charges related to the alleged sexual contact with children are pending against Ford

in both Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish.



“Today, our community is safer because a child sexual predator was removed from our

community” commented Assistant District Attorney Jessica Davis.



A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and Ford will be sentenced on January 26,

2023.