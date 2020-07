Bossier Knights of Columbus are hosting a Fish Fry on Friday, July 10, 2020, and August 14, 2020, at the Texas Street Event Center from 5-7 pm.

Take-out and dine-in will be available, take-out recommended. Social Distancing will be used and masks are requested, not mandatory.

Menu prices same as Lenten Fish Fries, except gumbo will not be offered.